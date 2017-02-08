Pink creatures will invade 'Pokémon Go' this Valentine season

In addition to pink species' invasion, you'll receive double the amount of candy when you catch, hatch or transfer a Pokémon to the Professor. Oh, and you may want to hold onto those lures until the event begins -- each one will keep attracting Pokémon for six hours instead of the usual 30 minutes. Keep an eye on your watch, assuming you still play Pokémon Go, don't live in China and actually want to catch pink squishy creatures. The event begins today, 11AM PST/2PM EST, and will run until 11AM PST on February 15th.