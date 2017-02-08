Pink creatures will invade 'Pokémon Go' this Valentine season

Pokémon Go will look a lot rosier than you're used to these next few days. For V-day 2017, pink Pokémon like Chansey, Porygon and (the evolved form of Clefairy) Clefable will spawn a lot more often than usual. But if you want some cute pink baby Pokémon instead, then start incubating some eggs, because they're more likely to hatch into Cleffa, Igglybuff and Smoochum, as well.
In addition to pink species' invasion, you'll receive double the amount of candy when you catch, hatch or transfer a Pokémon to the Professor. Oh, and you may want to hold onto those lures until the event begins -- each one will keep attracting Pokémon for six hours instead of the usual 30 minutes. Keep an eye on your watch, assuming you still play Pokémon Go, don't live in China and actually want to catch pink squishy creatures. The event begins today, 11AM PST/2PM EST, and will run until 11AM PST on February 15th.