Miitomo makes it easy to share Miifotos with your friends

Do you want some sort of a Miifoto central where you and your friends can check out each other's snapshots on Miitomo? Then you'll want to download the social networking app's latest update. It adds a feature called Miifoto Log, where you can post your Miifotos with commentary. The feature also comes with a timeline where you can see your friends' posts, so you can comment on each other's entries like on Facebook. In addition, you can now attach images to your Mii's and Sidekick Mii's answers as some sort of a visual aid to go with your Q&A replies.