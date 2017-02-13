A 'Costume Quest' animated series is coming to Amazon Video

Amazon says the show will be targeted at the 6-11 age range, but we're sure grown-ups will enjoy watching, too. The animated series follows four kids as they battle dark forces in the town of Auburn Pines. To do so, they'll need to beat obstacles and master the powers of supernormal costumes. When the time comes to stream Costume Quest, you'll need a Prime Video subscription to do so. Thanks to Amazon's standalone option, you won't have to commit to a year-long membership to get access to the streaming library.