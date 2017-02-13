Show More Results

Pros and cons: Our quick verdict on Microsoft's Surface Ergonomic Keyboard

For fans of ergonomic keyboards, it's worth the high price.

Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
17m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
84 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    Who really cares about desktop keyboards anymore? Well, people who need to type all day without hurting their wrists, for one. Microsoft has been in the ergonomic keyboard business for decades with its "Natural" lineup. Now with the wireless Surface Ergonomic Keyboard, it's delivered its most comfortable model yet. It's a joy to type on, and its luxurious wrist rest will spark envy among your co-workers. The only big problem? It's $130. That's a high price just for a keyboard, but if you have the cash it's well worth it.

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file