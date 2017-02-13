Pros and cons: Our quick verdict on Microsoft's Surface Ergonomic Keyboard

Who really cares about desktop keyboards anymore? Well, people who need to type all day without hurting their wrists, for one. Microsoft has been in the ergonomic keyboard business for decades with its "Natural" lineup. Now with the wireless Surface Ergonomic Keyboard, it's delivered its most comfortable model yet. It's a joy to type on, and its luxurious wrist rest will spark envy among your co-workers. The only big problem? It's $130. That's a high price just for a keyboard, but if you have the cash it's well worth it.