Canon expands its mirrorless lineup with the EOS M6

In case the EOS 77D and Rebel T7i weren't enough for you, Canon has also announced the EOS M6. The company's new mirrorless camera is basically an M5 without a built-in electronic viewfinder, since it features the same 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, Digic 7 processor and 100-25,600 ISO. In addition to that, you get Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi for sharing photos or controlling the camera remotely via Canon's Connect app for iOS and Android. And because selfies are so important, the 3-inch LCD now tilts to help you take some beauty shots of you and your friends -- but only if the optional EVF isn't attached.