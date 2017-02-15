CNN broadcasts on YouTube after TV ban in Venezuela

The report that sparked the ban, "Passports in the Shadows," alleged passport fraud at the Venezuelan embassy in Iraq. Over a week after it aired on February 6th, the government's National Telecommunications Commission (Conatel) ordered CNN's broadcasting ability be immediately suspended, accusing the network of attempting to "undermine the peace and the democratic stability" of the country, according to the BBC.

The report linked Venezuelan Vice-President Tareck El Aissami to the granting of 173 passports, including to Hezbollah, which the US and other Western powers have deemed a terrorist group. CNN chose to stand by its reporting.

Statement: CNN en Español will reach Venezuelans by offering "live signal on YouTube free of charge & news links on https://t.co/lKPkfCa0Uo" pic.twitter.com/HYElafLYUq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 15, 2017

The top story on its Spanish-language site repeats their statement and has a larger 3-minute segment on the event. The network's Spanish-language YouTube channel is currently livestreaming their programming, as promised, and can be seen below.

Another Twitter user allegedly recorded the moment Venezuela cut off CNN en Español's signal: