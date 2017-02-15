Huawei is launching its P10 flagship smartphone at MWC

You'll find a lot of rumors about the P10 if you look around. It will reportedly have two variants: the P10 and the P10 Plus. Both will sport 5.5-inch qHD screen, except the Plus version will have curved sides like the Galaxy Edge. It will apparently be equipped with a better chipset, as well, along with 4 to 6GB of RAM and 32 to 128GB of storage. We'll find out if any of those are true when the company reveals the device on February 26th.