Huawei is launching its P10 flagship smartphone at MWC

Huawei has confirmed that it's debuting its upcoming flagship handset at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona through a mysterious video teaser. Unfortunately, it doesn't even show you a glimpse of the phone. What you do get are the words "Change the way the world sees you," along with a photo of a hashtag and two eyes. That could be a hint that the P10 will have dual cameras, just like the iPhone 7 and its own predecessor, the Huawei P9.
You'll find a lot of rumors about the P10 if you look around. It will reportedly have two variants: the P10 and the P10 Plus. Both will sport 5.5-inch qHD screen, except the Plus version will have curved sides like the Galaxy Edge. It will apparently be equipped with a better chipset, as well, along with 4 to 6GB of RAM and 32 to 128GB of storage. We'll find out if any of those are true when the company reveals the device on February 26th.