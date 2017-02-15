Verizon reportedly reduces its Yahoo offer by $250 million

Verizon's $4.83 billion Yahoo acquisition could end up costing closer to $4.6 billion, Bloomberg reports. The discount comes after two high-profile Yahoo hacks came to light last year, which affected more than a billion user accounts. Earlier reports suggested Verizon could be seeking $1 billion off the acquisition price, and that was before Yahoo revealed its second (and even larger) data breach in December.
While lowering the deal price by $250 million might appear significant on paper, it seems a bit low given the extent of the data breaches, and the fact that Yahoo was so slow to acknowledge them. It's still unclear when Verizon will actually submit its revised acquisition offer, but it sounds like we'll be hearing something soon. We've reached out to the company's representatives for comment.
*Verizon has acquired AOL, Engadget's parent company. However, Engadget maintains full editorial control, and Verizon will have to pry it from our cold, dead hands.