Reddit mixes up its front page with new 'r/Popular' subreddit

This new subreddit will populate the front page with a diverse set of content, like the old r/all used to do. Logged-in users won't see any change, as their landing page will still be filled with posts from their subscribed subreddits. Visiting r/Popular shows a decent amount of content from the larger, recognizable communities, but with some new blood trickling in, like posts from the inimitable r/NatureIsFuckingLit.

Reddit has been wanting a more elegant solution than forcing a set selection of content in front of logged out users. The r/All subreddit was an imperfect solution, as evidenced when the site gave users the ability to filter out content from communities they didn't like. While r/Popular is more hands-off for administrators, there's still a palatability check: Content won't show up from NSFW and 18+ communities, subredits that have opted out of r/all and those that users constantly filter out of their r/all page.