The NBA made an original show for Google's Daydream VR platform

As part of its 2017 All-Star Weekend festivities, the NBA is launching a virtual reality app for Google's Daydream platform. The main piece of NBA VR is a new series called House of Legends, which the league created specifically for viewing in 360-degree video. It's a talk show hosted by former NBA players like Bruce Bowen, Chauncey Billups and Robert Horry, where they'll discuss stories from their careers, pop culture and things happening around the league. NBA VR will also feature other on-demand, 360-degree video content, including highlights and tours of teams' arenas.
The application is exclusive to Daydream and available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany. If you have one of Google's new headsets, you can check out NBA VR starting today for free. An NBA spokesperson tells Engadget that additional episodes of House of Legends, as well as more (undisclosed) 360-degree video content, will continue to hit the app over the coming months.