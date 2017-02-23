Acer is making an air quality monitor

As far as looks go, the device is pretty unobtrusive. It's square, relatively small, white and has a ring that changes color based on the air quality. Speaking of which, the gizmo will send push notifications or even integrate with IFTTT so you can do something when the air quality in your home changes. How it'll stand out in the admittedly crowded space remains to be seen. Acer expects the device to go on sale sometime between April and July of this year.