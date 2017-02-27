Amazon's next video original is a smash British TV series

Netflix isn't the only streaming service that can snap up a popular British TV show. Amazon has revealed that season two of Fortitude, Sky's well-received Arctic thriller, will be one of its original series. It'll be available on BBC Two in the UK, but you'll need to head to Prime Video to watch in the US. The story revolves around its namesake community, where parasites and pathogens run rampant -- suffice it to say that a sheriff's disappearance and a dead body are just the start of the town's troubles. Dennis Quaid and Game of Thrones' Richard Dormer are the most recognizable stars.