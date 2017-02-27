Comcast X1 boxes will get a YouTube app later this year

Last year Comcast added Netflix streaming to its X1 platform, and in 2017 YouTube will be next. Once the app is released later this year, customers will be able to search YouTube via text or with the X1 voice remote, and YouTube streams will be integrated with the UI. This means that when you pull up a show like The Voice or the Late Night Show, you might see its YouTube streams listed right along with the regular TV listings and video-on-demand offerings.