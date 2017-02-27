Let's play 'Horizon Zero Dawn'

Horizon Zero Dawn hits the PlayStation 4 on Tuesday, February 28th, bringing a shiny new mainstream franchise to Sony's platform. It comes from Guerrilla Games, the creators of the Killzone series, and it's set in a gorgeous kind of post-apocalyptic world. Aloy, the game's star, is an outcast of the Nora tribe, a matriarchal society that lives in a time after our own technologically advanced civilization has rotted away. The landscape is littered with the remnants of skyscrapers, rusted computer terminals and corpses, while metal dinosaur-like creatures roam the valleys.

Horizon is a powerful and captivating game overall, and today we're presenting a 15-minute slice that takes place about a third of the way through Aloy's journey (captured in 1080p on a standard PS4, rather than the PS4 Pro). Get a sense of the lush environments and the dangers that Aloy faces as she attempts to discover who she really is and what happened to the advanced world all those years ago.

This is by no means a comprehensive overview of the myriad skills, weapons and crafting available to Aloy, but it does include one of the more surprising kill shots I've experienced in the game. If anything, please enjoy my ridiculous death.