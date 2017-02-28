Unity's '2017' game engine will focus on artists and designers

Before that arrives, though, the Unity 5.6 release will provide further resources for devs who want to create 360-degree experiences, as there's now support for a 4K video player within the engine. Unity also incorporated something called Navigation Mesh, which uses artificial intelligence to help developers easily control game characters who need to navigate a giant world. This version is scheduled to arrive at the end of next month, on March 31st.

