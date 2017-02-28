Wink's connected home tech uses Alexa to unlock your doors

You can already use Alexa to control Wink-compatible connected lights, switches and thermostats, but now the IoT company is letting you use the virtual assistant to unlock your doors. Wink announced today that you can employ those handy voice commands to make sure your doors are locked or unlocked. The company says that smart locks from the likes of Schlage, Kwikset, and Yale that are compatible with its tech are privy to the update.
To get started, add your smart locks to the Wink app. Once you set unique names for each one (if you have multiple), you'll need to enable the Wink skill inside the Alexa app. After linking that Wink account and saying "Alexa, discover new devices," you should be good to go in less than a minute. You can then ask Amazon's virtual assistant to actually lock the door or to check and see if you forgot to do so. Now you don't have to leave your seat when your dinner guests arrive.