Wink's connected home tech uses Alexa to unlock your doors

To get started, add your smart locks to the Wink app. Once you set unique names for each one (if you have multiple), you'll need to enable the Wink skill inside the Alexa app. After linking that Wink account and saying "Alexa, discover new devices," you should be good to go in less than a minute. You can then ask Amazon's virtual assistant to actually lock the door or to check and see if you forgot to do so. Now you don't have to leave your seat when your dinner guests arrive.