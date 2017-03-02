ICYMI: Ford's Autolivery is the future of delivery

Meanwhile, Facebook is testing out an AI feature that uses pattern recognition to detect posts from users who may be in distress or suicidal. While users already have the ability to report a friend's status if they believe they're in trouble, the AI will flag status' for review by the Community Operations team. Additionally, there are new Messenger tools that help users connect to suicide prevention organizations in chat, and a report feature for potentially concerning livestreams. We give the thumbs up to any feature that helps users who are struggling.



