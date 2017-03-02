Outlook 2016 for Mac now supports Google Calendar and Contacts

Users have been clamoring for Office 2016 for Mac to add Google Calendar and Contacts support, two features that have been available on both the iOS and Android versions for a while now. But the wait is nearly over. Microsoft announced on Thursday that it is beginning to roll out that support. Office Insider Fast community members will have first crack at the new functionality before it gradually extends to the entire user base by the end of the year.
The addition of Calendar and Contacts further integrates Gmail's back end functionality into the Outlook UI. Just as with email, Outlook will now sync and manage these fields across all your devices. What's more, this update will also enable a couple new Gmail features including Focused Inbox. To see if you can take advantage of the new bits, just open Outlook and select "Check for Updates" from the help menu.