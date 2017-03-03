'Sleeping Dogs' movie will star Donnie Yen

Sleeping Dogs is an open-world adventure game set in Hong Kong, with the player controlling an undercover cop, Wei Shen. Shen is tasked with taking down the local Triads, with a combination of fighting, shooting and parkour. It's not clear if Yen will play Shen, or another character, depending on how loose the adaptation is.



Yen's inclusion doesn't guarantee that the film will be any good, but may ensure that it makes back its budget. The star is well-loved in China, and will ensure that audiences there turn out in droves to see him. In the same way that Warcraft was a hit in the country, a video game movie starring Donnie Yen seems like a slam dunk. That should give the producers more time to ensure that the film is any good.