PS Vue adds multi-picture feature just in time for March Madness

Sony is launching a new multi-view feature on PlayStation Vue at a very opportune time for sports fans. March Madness begins next week, and starting today, subscribers to the streaming service can watch up to three live channels simultaneously on one screen.
Multi-view will work on any available live TV channel, according to the company's announcement on the PlayStation Blog. So, you can watch a trio of sporting events on TNT, TBS and CBS, for example, or you can watch a mix of live news programs. But, only the main screen will have audio.
PS Vue's new picture-in-picture mode is the latest in a series of improvements for the cord-cutting service. It recently added HBO, Showtime and Cinemax to its lineup, making it the first paid streaming service to offer those channels live without a bundled package. Sony also added support for Android TV, PC and Mac. Besides multi-view, the company plans to release other sports-related features in the near future, including real-time sports scores and an option to turn off spoiler alerts for games.