PS Vue adds multi-picture feature just in time for March Madness

Multi-view will work on any available live TV channel, according to the company's announcement on the PlayStation Blog. So, you can watch a trio of sporting events on TNT, TBS and CBS, for example, or you can watch a mix of live news programs. But, only the main screen will have audio.

PS Vue's new picture-in-picture mode is the latest in a series of improvements for the cord-cutting service. It recently added HBO, Showtime and Cinemax to its lineup, making it the first paid streaming service to offer those channels live without a bundled package. Sony also added support for Android TV, PC and Mac. Besides multi-view, the company plans to release other sports-related features in the near future, including real-time sports scores and an option to turn off spoiler alerts for games.