Amazon Prime is now available in Mexico

It's been about two years since Amazon launched in Mexico via Amazon.com.mx, but starting Tuesday online shoppers in the country can finally sign up for unlimited free shipping and streaming video through Amazon Prime. Prime subscriptions have been steadily on the rise in recent years, especially outside of the US, and as TechCrunch notes today the Prime launch in Mexico is Amazon's first in Latin America.
Prime subscribers in Mexico will also have access to free same-day delivery in and around Mexico City as well as free one-day shipping in Guadalajara, Puebla and Querétaro. Subscribers can also order items from the United States through Amazon EE.UU with free standard (6-9 day) shipping. Meanwhile, Prime Video will be going up against Netflix's 1.2 million subscribers in Mexico, but will include all of Amazon's original programming plus "hundreds of popular movies and TV shows," according to the company.
Pricing is also slightly more affordable than Prime membership in the states: the first year of service will cost just 449 pesos -- or about $23 -- before doubling in the second year to the regular price of 899 pesos ($46).