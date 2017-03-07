Amazon Prime is now available in Mexico

Prime subscribers in Mexico will also have access to free same-day delivery in and around Mexico City as well as free one-day shipping in Guadalajara, Puebla and Querétaro. Subscribers can also order items from the United States through Amazon EE.UU with free standard (6-9 day) shipping. Meanwhile, Prime Video will be going up against Netflix's 1.2 million subscribers in Mexico, but will include all of Amazon's original programming plus "hundreds of popular movies and TV shows," according to the company.

Pricing is also slightly more affordable than Prime membership in the states: the first year of service will cost just 449 pesos -- or about $23 -- before doubling in the second year to the regular price of 899 pesos ($46).