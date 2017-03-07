NVIDIA launches Jetson TX2 platform for drones and robots

NVIDIA has launched Jetson TX1's successor at event today, and it was designed to run twice as fast while drawing less than 7.5 watts of power. The product aptly called Jason TX2 is an AI platform for drones, robots, smart cameras and other embedded devices, which can be used for navigation, image and speech recognition, among other purposes. Since it's more powerful than its predecessor and was specifically designed for "edge computing" -- data processing at the source instead of in the cloud or a data center -- it could leader to faster, smarter and more accurate devices.