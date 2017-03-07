Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

NVIDIA launches Jetson TX2 platform for drones and robots

It could lead to faster smart devices.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
14m ago in Robots
Comments
13 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NVIDIA has launched Jetson TX1's successor at event today, and it was designed to run twice as fast while drawing less than 7.5 watts of power. The product aptly called Jason TX2 is an AI platform for drones, robots, smart cameras and other embedded devices, which can be used for navigation, image and speech recognition, among other purposes. Since it's more powerful than its predecessor and was specifically designed for "edge computing" -- data processing at the source instead of in the cloud or a data center -- it could leader to faster, smarter and more accurate devices.

Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of the Tegra business at NVIDIA, said:

"Jetson TX2 brings powerful AI capabilities at the edge, making possible a new class of intelligent machines. These devices will enable intelligent video analytics that keep our cities smarter and safer, new kinds of robots that optimize manufacturing, and new collaboration that makes long-distance work more efficient."

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file