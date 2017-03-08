ICYMI: Roving robots measure health vitals

Meanwhile, Brazilian doctors have found an unlikely aquatic ally in a common fish species, the tilapia, whose skin has been repurposed to treat burn victims. While animal skin is often used to treat burns, this marks the first time that a fish skin has been utilized for the purpose -- and the trials have been quite successful so far. The skin is turned into an odorless bandage via a sterilization process, then applied directly to second and third-degree burns where it can remain throughout the healing period. Because the bandage doesn't need to be changed as frequently, it reduces the risk of infection and cuts down on the healing time by preventing a loss of moisture and proteins from the wound. As the fish farms generally throw the skins out, it's a sustainable, green solution as well.

