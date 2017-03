Rime was supposed to be a PS4 exclusive when it debuted in 2013. But, after buying full rights to the game back from Sony, Tequila Works decided to bring it to other platforms, most notably the Switch. It's one of more than 60 indie games supposedly coming to Nintendo's new console this year. In today's tweet, however, the studio said a release date for the Switch version "will be announced soon."

Rime will be available both digitally and at retail for $29.99 on the PS4, Xbox One and PC, but it will cost $39.99 when it comes to the Switch. We've reached out to Nintendo and Tequila Works to ask about the price difference, and we'll update this story if we hear back.