Google's 4K digital whiteboard will retail for $5,000 in May

The Jamboard is basically a 55-inch smart TV that you can draw on. It allows for up to 16 simultaneous touch points, is Google Cast-enabled, has a built-in camera and NFC as well as Handwriting and shape recognition. It performs the same essential function as Microsoft's recently announced Surface Hub, but does so at a fraction of the price. While the Jamboard will set you back $5,000 (plus a $600 annual "support fee"), the Surface Hub is slated to start at $9,000 and range up to a whopping $21,000 for the 84-inch model.