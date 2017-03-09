Trippy rhythm-action game 'Thumper' is coming to Xbox One

No matter what platform you own, you'll be able to play last year's excellent rhythm game, Thumper. Developer Drool writes on Xbox Wire that the equally trippy and violent music game will make its way to Xbox One sometime this spring, teasing that more details will soon follow. And, in related news, if you want something to play on your shiny new Nintendo Switch, Thumper will make its way there as well in the same vague time period. Who said you needed VR to enjoy what the game has to offer, anyhow?