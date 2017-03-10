Amazon.com now sells you stuff in Spanish

You can now browse Amazon's main website and mobile app in Spanish -- and, yes, we mean Amazon.com, not its .es counterpart. The e-commerce company has even added an easily accessible language settings option on the website's interface, right next to the "Accounts & Lists" drop-down menu. As CNET noted, Amazon is most likely looking to attract more Spanish-speaking shoppers, especially since the US now has 41 million native speakers and 11 million bilingual residents. It even recently expanded Prime to cover Mexico, offering the same free unlimited shopping and streaming videos customers get in the US.