You won't have to pay to play 'Quake Champions'

That's why Quake Champions will offer a way to play the game without spending money. Using earned, in-game currency called "favor," you can play with other characters for a limited time period.

"I don't want to use the word 'rent,'" Willits told the publication. "You do spend favor to have access to them for a limited amount of time, yes. But you don't spend any real money on it."

Polygon says that favor will be easy enough to earn and that you can spend it on things besides access to other characters too, like new skins for said characters.

Given the popularity of LoL, Counter-Strike and Team Fortress 2 simply by way of their accessibility, this seems like it could be the best way to go about structuring the new Quake's business model. That's especially true when you consider that the aforementioned games are incredibly popular in places like eastern Europe and South Korea, where gaming cafes are bountiful. Bethesda made its eSports aspirations for the game explicit when it debuted last year; this helps prove that it wasn't just hollow talk.