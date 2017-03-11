Astronaut Jessica Meir will answer your questions on Tumblr

You can also ask Meir, a biologist who studied the physiology of animals in extreme environments, what it's like to be an aquanaut for NEEMO. The NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations serve as testing ground for new equipment astronauts will use in space. She lived in an underwater habitat back in 2002 for the fourth NEEMO expedition and in a cave for a week last year for the ESA's Cooperative Adventure for Valuing and Exercising mission.

Meir wants to become one of the first astronauts to set foot on Mars and is now training for her first expedition. While you won't be hearing back from her until 4:30, you can send in your queries right now through NASA's Tumblr account.