Giphy's latest app is exclusively for animated stickers

Giphy Stickers isn't an entirely new app. Instead of wading into uncharted waters alone, Giphy has acquired existing iOS, Android and iMessage app Imoji, animated its entire sticker library, added a bunch of new ones, and updated the in-app creation feature so you can make your own, moving stickers. Oh, and rebranded the thing to Giphy Stickers, of course.

These GIF/emoji hybrids won't just be available to liven up your group chats or social posts on smartphones. All will also feature in a new channel on Giphy's regular homepage and are intended, as the company puts it, "to help you communicate all your feels, even when you can't put them into words."