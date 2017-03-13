PlayStation VR horror title lets friends mess with your game

Most solo virtual reality games don't make for great entertainment at parties... not unless your definition of fun involves making everyone wait their turn. Firesprite, however, has a way for your friends to join in. Its upcoming PlayStation VR sci-fi horror title The Persistence will include a mobile companion app that lets nearby friends see the game map. Your pals can make your life easier by steering you toward items, or create havoc by running you toward threats -- this is one of the few horror games where the people on your couch may be as much of a hazard as the virtual enemies.