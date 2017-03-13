What's on TV: 'Iron Fist,' 'Workaholics' finale and March Madness

Despite some disappointing reviews, the fourth entry in Marvel's run of Netflix series is here with this week's debut of Iron Fist. It's also time for the start of March Madness, so get those brackets filled out and watch all the games across four networks + streaming. Comedy Central also has a big week planned, with the series finale of Workaholics, and the long-awaited third season premiere of one of my favorite shows, Review. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Passengers (4K, 3D)
- Fences
- Elle
- Collateral Beauty
- Red Dawn
- Solace
- Battlefield 1 - They shall Not Pass (DLC) (Xbox One, PS4)
- Trove (Xbox One, PS4)
- Styx: Shards of Darkness (PC, PS4)
- Dead Rising 4 (PC)
- ATV Renegades (Xbox One, PS4)
- ACA NeoGeo Sengoku (PS4)
- NieR: Automata (PC - 3/17)
- Kona (3/17 - PS4, Xbox One)
Monday
- The Voice, NBC, 8PM
- 24: Legacy, Fox, 8PM
- The Bachelor, ABC, 8PM
- Cries from Syria, HBO, 10PM
- The Breaks, VH1, 10PM
- Scorpion, CBS, 10PM
- Bates Motel, A&E, 10PM
- Taken, NBC, 10PM
- Humans, AMC, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Tuesday
- Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame, Netflix, 3AM
- The Mindy Project, Hulu, 3AM
- The Voice, NBC, 8PM
- The Flash, CW, 8PM
- The Middle, ABC, 8PM
- The Game of Dating, TV One, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8PM
- The American Housewife, ABC, 8:30PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9PM
- Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Outsiders, WGN, 9PM
- This is Us (season finale), NBC, 9PM
- The Real O'Neals (season finale), ABC, 9:30PM
- Trial & Error (series premiere), NBC, 10PM
- The Americans, FX, 10PM
- The Partner, CNBC, 10PM
- People Icons, ABC, 10PM
- The Detour, TBS, 10PM
- Stranded with a Million Dollars, MTV, 10PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
- Imposters, Bravo, 10PM
- Teachers, TV Land, 10PM
- Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Throwing Shade, TV Land, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Wednesday
- The Path, Hulu, 3AM
- Catfish, MTV, 8PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8PM
- Arrow, CW,8PM
- Lethal Weapon (season finale), Fox, 8PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 9PM
- The 100, CW, 9PM
- Are You the One? (season finale), MTV, 9PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
- Star (season finale), Fox, 9PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10PM
- Chicago Justice, NBC, 10PM
- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, CBS, 10PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 10PM
- Legion, FX, 10PM
- The Quad, BET, 10PM
- Suits, USA, 10PM
- Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Spike TV, 10PM
- Workaholics (series finale), Comedy Central, 10PM
- Jeff & Some Aliens (season finale), Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Ripper Street, BBC America, 11PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- Beau Sejour (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Snatch (S1), Crackle, 3AM
- Supermansion, Crackle, 3AM
- Supernatural, CW, 8PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8:30PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 9PM
- Kicking & Screaming, Fox, 9PM
- Scandal, ABC, 9PM
- Review with Forrest Macneil (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10PM
- The Catch, ABC, 10PM
- The Blacklist: Redemption, NBC, 10PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 10PM
- Baskets, FX, 10PM
- Colony, USA, 10PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 10PM
- Nirvanna the Band the Show, Viceland, 10PM
- Training Day, CBS, 10PM
- Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
- 2017 MTV Woodies, MTV, 11PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Friday
- Marvel's Iron Fist (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Pandora, Netflix, 3AM
- Julie's Greenroom, Netflix, 3AM
- You Are Wanted, Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Samurai Gourmet (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- The Originals (season premiere), CW, 8PM
- Grimm, NBC, 8PM
- Last Man Standing, ABC, 8PM
- Tattoo Age, Viceland, 9PM
- Sleepy Hollow, Fox, 9PM
- SXSW comedy with Natasha Legerro, Showtime, 10PM
- Vice, HBO, 11PM
- Animals. (season premiere), HBO, 11:30PM
Saturday
- Mommy's Little Boy, Lifetime, 8PM
- Planet Earth II: Grasslands, BBC America, 9PM
- Samurai Jack, Cartoon Network, 11PM
Sunday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3AM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (season premiere), Showtime, 8PM
- Top Gear, BBC America, 8PM
- Once Upon a Time, ABC, 8PM
- The Missing, Starz, 8PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM
- Making History, Fox, 8:30PM
- Time After Time, ABC 9PM
- Big Little Lies, HBO, 9PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 9PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9PM
- Black Sails, Starz, 9PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9PM
- Into the Badlands (season premiere), AMC, 10PM
- American Crime, ABC, 10PM
- Feud: Bette and Joan , FX, 10PM
- Shades of Blue, NBC, 10PM
- Billions, Showtime, 10PM
- Trapped, Viceland, 10PM
- Girls, HBO, 10PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 11PM
- Crashing, HBO, 10:30PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM