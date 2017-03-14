Sony's first 4K OLED TV starts at $5,000

With all that in mind, the 55-inch XBR-55A1E and 65-inch XBR-65A1E will cost $5,000 and $6,500 respectively. Those sets are now on pre-order at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers, and will arrive in stores starting in April. Sony has yet to release a price for the 77-inch model, but brace yourself for a much bigger jump in price over the 65-inch version.

Expensive? Well, it's more than LG's mid-range B-, C- and E-series, all of which have improved panels for 2017. However, it's cheaper than LG's high-end G- and W-series OLEDs, which start at $7,000 and $8,000 for the 65-inch models, respectively. LG's W model is thinner (it's too thin to support itself so you need to wall-mount it) but the XBR-A1E is still pretty slim, and unlike LG's Crystal Sound, Sony's Acoustic Surface audio tech is actually available for purchase.