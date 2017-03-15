Toy drones don't stand a chance against a $3 million missile

"On the kinetic exchange ratio, the Patriot won," he said, adding that: "I'm not sure that's a good economic exchange ratio." General Perkins said that this was why the US army is looking at other (non million-dollar missile) solutions, especially electronic and cyber warfare approaches.

ISIS is already repurposing commercial drones into bombers, and the army itself is planning to outfit its own soldiers with tiny drones. On the defensive side, the army's 'Phaser' can destroy entire drone swarms with microwaves from a satellite dish. You know it's a big deal when the military pulls Maverick out of retirement to battle drones.