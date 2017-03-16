Amazon ups its Smile donations to 10 percent for one day

If you need a good reason to pull the trigger on that Amazon purchase, then try telling yourself it's for a good cause. Today only (through midnight PT), the retailer's AmazonSmile program will donate 5 percent of the purchase price from eligible products to the charity of your choice.

It is late in the day, but it is good to remember that you can participate and trigger a contribution anytime, simply by using the AmazonSmile website and selecting a charity to receive the contribution. The increased donation (it's up 10x from the regular amount), comes as a thank you for customers ranking Amazon #1 in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) with a score of 86.