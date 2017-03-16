Google: 'Beauty and The Beast' message wasn't meant to be an ad

That didn't take long. Shortly after Google told us that its Beauty and The Beast ad being read by Assistant was not in fact an ad, the search juggernaut has reversed that stance. "This wasn't intended to be an ad," a Google spokesperson told us. "What's circulating online was a part of our My Day feature, where after providing helpful information about your day, we sometimes call out timely content." Okay, sure.
"We're continuing to experiment with new ways to surface unique content for users and we could have done better in this case."
A source has told us that the Beauty and The Best message from Assistant has since been removed wholesale.