Google keeps improving Apple's Live Photos

That last feature may come in handy for heavy iMessage users who want to stabilize their photos without losing Apple's press-to-animate interface. (And, for the Google diehards on iOS, Google Photos plays nice with your Live Photos as well.) Motion Stills will also automatically trim those awkward moments where the live camera captures the phone going back into your pocket, although it does add an extra step into your photo sharing workflow. The app works without a data connection, so you'll be able to edit your photos even if you're off the grid, but you'll still need a signal in order to share it with the world at large.

Motion Stills is available now on the App Store.