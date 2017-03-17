Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Getty Images
save
Save
share

The 'Candy Crush' TV show debuts on CBS July 9th

No, we're not sure why it exists either.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Business
Comments
297 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Getty Images

For whatever reason, Candy Crush is making the jump from addictive game to primetime TV game show, and CBS has revealed it will premiere July 9th. Unfortunately (or fortunately) it's a little too late to get cast as one of the two-person teams that will play the game. You and a partner are missing out on the opportunity to "use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous, interactive game boards featuring next generation technology to conquer Candy Crush and be crowned the champions." That's the kind of action that will be available to you on Sunday nights this summer -- choose wisely, and remember Game of Thrones doesn't come back until July 16th.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file