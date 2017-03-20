Instagram now lets you save your live videos to your phone

There's a new "save" button in the top right corner of the screen after you finish a live session. Instagram explains that you can only take the video with you without any of the likes, comments or other interactions. As you might expect, the file is saved to your camera roll for easy access. Facebook Live already allows users to save videos for later, so it's not really a surprise that Instagram would add the ability to do the same. The company says the save function is now available inside both the Android and iOS versions of the photo app so you shouldn't have to wait to use it.