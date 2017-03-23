Google and Howard University partner for more diversity in tech

The goal is to give those students more exposure and opportunities out in Silicon Valley. "The lack of exposure, access to mentors and role models are critical gaps that Howard West will solve," Stewart writes. She says that Google has also found "systematic barriers lead to low engagement and enrollment in CS, low retention in CS programs and a lack of proximity and strong relationships between Silicon Valley, HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] and the larger African American Community."

The program will kick off this summer and is open to juniors and seniors in Howard's CS program. It'll involve attending Howard West for three months at a time, with students under the instruction of both senior Google engineers and Howard University faculty. This is only the first step for the program -- Stewart says that the plan is to scale it up to accommodate students from other HBCUs in the future.