T-Mobile fights phone scams with new tools for customers

Like the image above illustrates, Scam ID will alert customers via a caller ID-like message when the incoming call is most likely a scam. In terms of Scam Block, that feature will block those calls from even reaching a customer when it's enabled. T-Mobile is giving users both tools free of charge and says that the patent-pending tech that drives the two is built directly into its network. This means that it's available on any phone that's on that network.

When someone calls a T-Mobile number, the scam fighting system analyses the call and checks it against a database of known scammer numbers. The carrier says is a process that takes milliseconds to complete. That database is updated in real time, analyzing every call that hits T-Mobile's network and flagging known and potential scams as necessary.

Scam ID and Scam Block will be available to T-Mobile One customers "on a rolling basis" first. If you're a new One subscriber, the company says you'll be privy to the tools starting April 5th. Postpaid T-Mobile customers can also enable to the two scam-fighting features on that date.