Book a fitness class anywhere in the US with a Google search

The Reserve with Google website allows you to use specific filters to narrow down the fitness studios nearby so you can find exactly what you're looking for. It also serves up recommendations and lets you book a spot in the classes you already enjoy. If the location you choose has any special offers. you'll be able to take advantage of those when you're paying for classes, packages and memberships.

Right now, booking inside Google Maps is only available on the desktop, but you can schedule your sessions via Google Search on both desktop and mobile. When you find the studio you want to visit, simply click "Reserve with Google" to see what's available and nab your spot. The company says it's working with MINDBODY, MyTime, Genbook, Full Slate, Front Desk and Appointy to ensure that schedules and availability are updated in real time.