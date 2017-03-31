Apple's 'we're sorry we took away your ports' dongle sale ends today

So if you've been considering buying one of those LG monitors, today is definitely the day to do it. The 21.5-inch 4K display currently sells for $524, down from $700. The 27-inch 5K screen is priced at $924, a pretty notable discount from the $1,300 it will cost tomorrow.

You're not going to save nearly as much cash on cables and adapters, but Apple is still offering pretty steep discounts. The super-helpful USB-C to USB dongle is $9 right now, down from $19, while you can save $5 on USB-C to Lightning cables for your iPhone or iPad. More expensive multiport adapters for outputting video to external displays are $49 instead of $69. All third-party USB-C accessories are 25 percent off, as well. If you've been thinking about buying a new MacBook Pro (or already have one) and have been dragging your feet on getting the cables you need, now's a good day to go get them.