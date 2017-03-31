Apple's 'we're sorry we took away your ports' dongle sale ends today

When Apple rolled out its controversial new MacBook Pro last fall, potential buyers were a bit miffed at the need to buy a host of expensive dongles to make the computer work with their old devices. Apple quickly responded by cutting prices on a host of USB-C cables and accessories, as well as the new LG 4K and 5K displays that are compatible with the MacBook and MacBook Pro. Originally, those discount prices were set to expire at the end of 2016, but Apple extended the deal until the end of March. Well, that day of reckoning is here -- the discount on cables, accessories and monitors is set to expire today, March 31st.
So if you've been considering buying one of those LG monitors, today is definitely the day to do it. The 21.5-inch 4K display currently sells for $524, down from $700. The 27-inch 5K screen is priced at $924, a pretty notable discount from the $1,300 it will cost tomorrow.
You're not going to save nearly as much cash on cables and adapters, but Apple is still offering pretty steep discounts. The super-helpful USB-C to USB dongle is $9 right now, down from $19, while you can save $5 on USB-C to Lightning cables for your iPhone or iPad. More expensive multiport adapters for outputting video to external displays are $49 instead of $69. All third-party USB-C accessories are 25 percent off, as well. If you've been thinking about buying a new MacBook Pro (or already have one) and have been dragging your feet on getting the cables you need, now's a good day to go get them.