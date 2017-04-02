New York Post's mobile news alerts fall victim to a hack

The Post regained control not long afterward, but didn't provide details at the time beyond saying that it was "working to resolve the issue." We've asked the publication for comment and will let you know if it can shed more light on the situation.

By itself, this incident was relatively harmless. It didn't do any lasting damage, and anyone could tell that the notifications were bogus. However, the attack is a not-so-friendly reminder to news outlets that they need to secure their apps just as thoroughly as anything else. A less benign intruder could easily have pushed plausible-sounding alerts that sowed confusion.