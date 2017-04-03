Bang & Olufsen's modular speakers double as wall art

You're not giving up much functionality, either. One of the tiles includes a BeoSound Core hub that allows for AirPlay, Bluetooth and Chromecast streaming, and you can tie it into a multi-room B&O setup. The Danish firm is also promising that its mixing algorithm will produce a "crisp and precise" sound meant for your wall, and you'll even get an online design tool that suggests ideal layouts.

As with most of B&O's speakers, that combination of chic and cleverness will be expensive. When BeoSound Shape hits stores in August, a "standard setup" will cost about £3,400 ($4,245)... and it's reasonable to presume that a large array will carry an even higher price tag. If you don't want conventional speakers hogging your living room floor and want something that feels perfectly at home, though, this could be your best bet.