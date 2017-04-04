Send Starbucks lattes to your lover with iMessage

Apple added the iMessage App Store last September, which made it possible to add stickers and play games within a conversation using the company's popular chat app. While this is the first iMessages app made by Starbucks, the coffee retailer is no stranger to working with software makers. It teamed up with Microsoft Outlook last year to help easily send a cup of coffee or schedule a meeting at a local Starbucks via the email app.

The update includes new push notifications that will change based on how often you use the app, a mobile ordering review screen with "brand-new look and animations" and new location filtering options so you can find the nearest Starbucks based on what they offer, like when you're looking for a nitro cold brew or a PSL. Better yet? You don't have to wait to try it out as all these new features are available now.