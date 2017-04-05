Show More Results

Stream Showtime on Sling TV for $10 extra a month

Dish's cord-cutting service now has all the major premium channels.
Aaron Souppouris, @AaronIsSocial
1h ago in Services
Sling TV

Showtime is coming to Dish's cord-cutting service, Sling TV. Showtime content will include eight linear channels and "nearly 2,000" on-demand titles, with more to follow weekly.

Sling is far from the first service to offer Showtime over-the-top. It's available as an add-on for PlayStation Vue, Hulu and Amazon already. That said, Sling said that today's announcement marks the first time that a streaming service has offered content from all "four leading premium networks," i.e. HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and Starz. It'll be priced at $10 per month on top of your existing plan.

The service also announced a trio of networks for Spanish-speaking Sling subscribers. Estrella TV, Vme Kids and El Financiero Bloomberg TV are all being added to the Best of Spanish TV package, which costs $10 a month standalone or $5 with a Sling Orange or Blue subscription.

The timing of today's new channels couldn't be better. YouTube just launched its own cord-cutting service in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia, and promises to roll it out to more cities in the near future. YouTube TV does offer Showtime as an add-on, but it's missing HBO, Cinemax and Starz among others.

