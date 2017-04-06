Amazon's Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote hits the UK for £40

At long last, Amazon is selling its new Fire TV Stick in the UK. The cheap media streamer, which comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, first debuted in the US last October. As you would expect, the hardware lets you search for movies and TV shows, launch apps and control playback. Like the Echo, however, Alexa can also be used for a number of "skills," such as asking for the weather or dimming your smart lights. The stick itself has also been upgraded with a new processor, making it 30 percent faster than the previous model, and supports the speedy 802.11ac WiFi protocol.