Amazon's Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote hits the UK for £40

At long last, Amazon is selling its new Fire TV Stick in the UK. The cheap media streamer, which comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, first debuted in the US last October. As you would expect, the hardware lets you search for movies and TV shows, launch apps and control playback. Like the Echo, however, Alexa can also be used for a number of "skills," such as asking for the weather or dimming your smart lights. The stick itself has also been upgraded with a new processor, making it 30 percent faster than the previous model, and supports the speedy 802.11ac WiFi protocol.
The upgraded Fire TV Stick also features Amazon's new "Cinematic UI," which, as the name suggests, focuses on larger thumbnail images, screenshots and trailers. As part of the launch, Amazon is pushing a software update to its entire Fire TV line in the UK, adding Cinematic UI and Alexa to existing Fire TV voice remotes. If you have the original stick, it will also be possible to access Alexa using the Fire TV app on your smartphone or tablet. For better performance, however, there's only one way to go -- the new Fire TV stick will set you back £39.99 in the UK.