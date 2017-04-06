Show More Results

Latest in Politics

Image credit: Handout . / Reuters
save
Save
share

Twitter sues feds over attempt to identify anti-Trump account

The government wants to know who's behind an account allegedly tweeting from inside US immigration offices.
David Lumb
1h ago in Politics
Comments
424 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Handout . / Reuters

Twitter is suing the government to resist giving up the identity behind @Alt_uscis, an account tweeting out anti-Trump messages. The account is allegedly run by rogue members of US immigration agencies. The social media titan has brought suit against the feds to stop their summons that would reveal the people behind the rogue account.

The ACLU tweeted out its support of Twitter and pledged to personally represent the user(s) behind @Alt_uscis.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file