Google hires Vive and Oculus developer to bolster its VR team

SoundStage launched on Steam last month, though it ended active development on the app at the time as well. We won't be seeing SoundStage on Google's Daydream VR anytime soon, either. Google told The Verge that it would build upon Olson's work within existing and upcoming Google products.

Google acquired VR art app Tilt Brush in mid-2015 and has been pushing the open source app to get developers interested. Olson's hire is yet another step toward a true Google VR presence. Ironically, Google's chief game designer, Noah Falstein, just left the company, citing an interest in the "confluence of games, neuroscience and VR."